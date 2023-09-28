As a leading brand in metal trading and recycling, what are the challenges Metworld is seeing, and how are you dealing with them?

There has been a major shift in international policy making towards sustainability and recycling over the last decade. This has resulted in more players venturing into the metal recycling business. This, I feel increases the competition in the market but is very healthy and needed to achieve the global sustainability goals. We welcome this change and new competition.

As a business house, we have been operating in the market for more than 7 decades and Metworld has a formidable brand reputation and market share. We are steadily investing in further streamlining our operations and processes with the current market demand and trends. This includes introduction of new machinery, new technology in our systems, optimising the current systems to achieve maximum output.

We are also focusing more on diversification of the business to expand our recycling vertical. The decades of in-house experience and knowledge most definitely give us and edge and help us identify new and potential opportunities.

You are also showing interest in the wellness space with the founding of some very interesting start-ups. In this regard how would define a wellness entrepreneur?

For nearly the last half-decade, I've been learning and practicing various holistic growth activities, and they've had profound impact on my overall personal growth. This journey has been incredibly transformative for me, and it was an obvious choice to venture into the wellness space.

My decision to enter this field is rooted in a deep belief in the concept and the undeniable benefits it holds for a wider audience. Through my own experiences, I've witnessed the power of holistic wellness practices in shaping not only my life but also the lives of those around me.

Having personally reaped the rewards of these practices, I’m enthusiastic about sharing their potential with everyone else. The conviction I have in the value of wellness and holistic growth makes this journey feel like a natural and purposeful step forward. I believe that when entrepreneurs are deeply connected to their ventures and genuinely believe in their mission, they have the potential to create meaningful and transformative experiences for their customers.

Developing self-awareness among children and developing their mental and behavioural habits are all part of child mindfulness. How is Genie Kids helping parents deal with the subject?

As a parent with young kids in my family, I've observed first-hand how children today are constantly exposed to gadget overuse, peer pressure, and increasing competition. This realization led me to believe that there was an urgent need to address these challenges among children. It was with this thought in mind that I conceptualised Genie Kids.

At Genie Kids, we've taken a proactive approach to address these issues. Our programmes have been thoughtfully developed and are executed by behavioural experts and child psychologists who understand the unique challenges that children face in the modern world. Our primary focus is to prepare children for these contemporary and often unseen adversaries. We aim to empower them with self-awareness and equip them with the skills and resilience needed to navigate the challenges that the competitive world holds for them.

We believe that by nurturing self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and a strong sense of self-esteem, children can better cope with the pressures they encounter. Our programmes are designed to foster personal growth, social development, and critical life skills, all while providing a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and thrive.

Gaming is increasingly becoming a part of the wellness ecosystem online. How is your brand 7D Limitless supporting this cause?

7D Limitless is a pioneering project rooted in the understanding of the profound influence games have on our mental and emotional state. It recognises that, in an era dominated by visual and audio entertainment, the power of these mediums can be harnessed to promote holistic well-being. Unlike many games in the market that tend to elevate stress through cortisol release, 7D Limitless prioritises the minimal release of cortisol and the maximal release of endorphins and serotonin – the happy hormones.

This venture builds upon a decade of unprecedented growth in the gaming industry, driven by technological advancements and a diverse user base. It's been meticulously crafted in collaboration with neuroscientists and tech experts, firmly grounded in thorough research and practical application. The aim is to create an immersive gaming experience that not only entertains but also positively contributes to users' mental and emotional health.

The mission of 7D Limitless is clear: to leverage technology and gaming's transformative potential to nurture well-being. It provides an innovative platform that engages the mind and emotions in a positive way, fostering a space where users can find entertainment while experiencing mental and emotional benefits.

Having access to world-class wellness luxuries from the comfort of your home is a space that holds a lot of business opportunity. In this regard how clued in is theluxmaison.com to market needs? What was the reason for you to get into this space, and how successful has the venture been so far?

Lux Maison is dedicated to bringing the luxuries and benefits of wellness to your home, a concept that has gained significant traction due to the Covid-19 pandemic's influence on the demand for at-home wellness and luxury experiences. With the wellness industry on the rise, more individuals are prioritizing their health, well-being, and self-care.

Our strength at Lux Maison lies in our commitment to offering world-class services in the comfort of your own home, enhanced by the use of pure authentic oils that complement your holistic journey. Additionally, we provide convenient access to yoga, stretching, and breathwork sessions with our experts, helping you unlock your body's true potential, achieve balance, and maintain flexibility, especially important in preventing injuries due to modern-day practices like sedentary lifestyles.

The inception of Lux Maison was inspired by my personal journey during the post-COVID era. Like many others, I began exploring wellness and spa options that could be enjoyed safely from home, and I observed a similar shift in perspective among my friends and family. This observation gave birth to Lux Maison, and though we've just begun, the response from the market has been encouraging. The idea of spa and wellness services at your doorstep has been warmly embraced by our clients.

As we continue on this journey, our unwavering commitment remains focused on delivering world-class experiences, cultivating trust, and upholding our high standards of service quality.

As business entrepreneurs who are constantly challenging the status quo, how do you believe serial entrepreneurs have evolved in the past decade?

Serial entrepreneurs, are known for launching and managing multiple successful businesses, and have evolved to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. In my opinion some of the key attributes defining a serial entrepreneur would be:

● Tech-savviness: Proficient in digital tools, data analytics, and tech integration.

● Innovation: Constantly seek to disrupt industries and improve products.

● Risk tolerance: Willing to take calculated risks for potential rewards.

● Resilience: Bounce back from failures, turning setbacks into learning experiences.

● Vision & strategy: Maintain a clear, strategic focus on long-term goals.

● Team building: Assemble and lead diverse, talented teams.

● Financial acumen: Understand finance, budgeting, fundraising, and profitability.

● Continuous learning: Committed to ongoing self-improvement.

How good is the UAE entrepreneurial ecosystem, how do you see it evolving?

As it has been established for years one of the biggest strengths of the UAE’s ecosystem is its multicultural diaspora which has the bandwidth to experiment with new ideas and innovations and also backed with a formidable purchasing power. Some other key elements are:

● UAE’s government actively promotes entrepreneurship through policies, free zones, and startup incentives.

● Attracts substantial investments from venture capital, angels, and corporations.

● Offers modern facilities, advanced tech, and excellent connectivity.

● Dubai leads as a regional innovation and co-working hub.

● Wide range of sectors, from tech to healthcare, fosters various start-up opportunities.

Future trends would involve the following:

● Embracing AI, blockchain, and smart cities for tech startups

● Supporting clean energy and eco-friendly ventures

● Streamlining regulations for a more startup-friendly environment

● Strengthening ties with global innovation hubs