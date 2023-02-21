With its purpose of celebrating real connections through delicious, planet friendly food, this year McCain puts sustainability and innovation at the heart of its focus at Gulfood 2023.

Serving up everything from its famous French fries to potato specialities, snacks and appetizers, McCain’s food can be found in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the region. But despite its global scale, this leading manufacturer still lives by the founding McCain brothers’ simple belief — good ethics is good business.

Never has the case for making food systems more sustainable and resilient been more compelling or clear and McCain believes smart agriculture can, and must, be at the core of its practices. In partnership with their over 3,500 farmers, the company is already making healthy progress towards its bold 2030 targets, and in 2022 reported:

Smart and sustainable farming

● 8 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne from potato farming, storage, and freight

● Water-use efficiency improved by 11 per cent in water-stressed regions

● Launch of the First Farm of the Future, investing in research and technologies, and implementing new regenerative techniques to be at the forefront of sustainable farming practices

Resource-efficient operations

● Renewable energy up to 18.5 per cent

● 98 per cent of paper packaging and 90 per cent plastic packaging designed for recycling

● 17 per cent reduction in CO2 per tonne of product produced

Thriving communities

● 10.9 million meals donated to local communities where they operate

● 6,432 hours of employee volunteering completed

● 14 new community projects launched

Simple, responsible and sustainable food

● Plant-forward product innovations and partnerships with Strong Roots, The Simple Root and GoodLeaf

● 100 per cent of McCain-owned facilities GFSI certified

But at the end of the day, great tasting food is at the heart of what McCain does. McCain is constantly developing innovative new food offerings to meet different occasions, tastes and needs for people around the world. Through its investment and innovation, McCain offers a wide variety of fries, appetizers and desserts, for both the retail and foodservice channels.