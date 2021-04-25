Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks showed little upward movements with investors trading cautiously as the first-quarter earnings announcements are set to gather pace this week. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks showed little upward movements with investors trading cautiously as the first-quarter earnings announcements are set to gather pace this week. Qatari stocks edged back ahead of the blue-chip results planned for later in the day.

Dubai Financial Market edged up 0.1 per cent at 2,629 points with property shares leading the advances. Deyaar Development and Emaar Properties moved upward in another upside rally after reporting massive numbers for the first quarter. Damac Properties, Emaar Development also joined in the bull run as investors bet their earnings too will follow in the footsteps of Emaar and Deyaar on the back of the sector returning to growth path.

However, the market was not immune from the prevailing pandemic-induced uncertainty exacerbated by the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in parts of the world. Air Arabia traded down as the aviation sector's return to growth trajectory depends on free global mobility which is likely to stay out of reach as long as the virus keeps raging on.

Earnings weigh on trade

Theme park operator DXB Entertainment dropped 1.3 per cent after reporting a thinner topline for the first three months of the year, during which its revenues plunged to Dh55.5 million from Dh100.2 million a year earlier in a clear sign that the footfalls remain way far below the pre-pandemic levels. The loss for the same period, though, narrowed without impairment losses on property and equipment that it had taken on the last year.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ticked up 0.2 per cent at 6,112 points with ADNOC Distribution and telecom firm Etisalat trading higher. First Abu Dhabi Bank also advanced adding to its gains after its first-quarter results and upbeat business outlook for the rest of the year grabbed market attention.

Results awaited

Qatar Exchange edged back 0.2 per cent to trade at 10,827 points weighed down mainly by the banking stocks. Qatar Commercial Bank and Qatar Electricity and Water inched down ahead of their first-quarter results planned for later in the day. The earnings announced so far in Qatar have displayed a mixed performance leading to investors playing wait and watch before they see the actual figures.