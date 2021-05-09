Abu Dhabi stocks expanded last week's gains and picked up on the back of blue-chip banking stocks, while advances in Dubai stocks were once again led by the property shares. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi stocks expanded last week's gains and picked up on the back of blue-chip banking stocks, while advances in Dubai stocks were once again led by the property shares ahead of their earnings announcements.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange traded 0.7 per cent higher at 6,196 points to extend gains from the last week, marking its fifth advance in the previous six session. The bull run came riding on strong first-quarter results from the corporate world and followed two earlier weeks of subdued performance when fears of resurging pandemic took hold, driving investors towards cashing in their positions.

Flying high on merger plan

Arkan Building Materials surged past 10 per cent as investors appeared upbeat about General Holding Corp offering to merge its majority-owned Arkan with the fully-owned Emirates Steel. The deal, if goes through, will help create UAE's largest steel and building materials company.

The move looked designed to create a more cost effective entity and comes after Arkan reported steep fall in the first-quarter profit numbers, signaling delayed recovery from the last year when it drifted into a loss-making business under pressure from the pandemic-induced commercial and social curbs.

International Holding added nearly 1 per cent to the previous gains after its first-quarter numbers broke all the past records. Profits jumped to Dh1.5 billion from Dh112.2 million a year earlier, while revenues surged to Dh2.28 billion in a multi-fold rise from Dh713 million last year.

However, the biggest boost came in from the banking pack with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank all moving upward after encouraging sectoral results for the first three months.

Real estate takes lead

Dubai Financial Market edged up 0.6 per cent to trade at 2,682 points with real estate stocks leading the advances. Damac Properties, Emaar Properties and Emaar Development all scaled up more than 2 per cent as their first-quarter earnings are expected to come out by Tuesday before closing for Eid holidays. The markets bet the sector will report strong results for the first three months amid reports of its relative recovery from years of falling prices.