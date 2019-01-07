“The broad Dubai market trades at a very inexpensive P/E of 6.5x with a dividend yield of 6.2 per cent. On this basis, the Dubai equity index is probably among the cheapest in the world. What is missing is catalysts to unlock value. We believe that a few of them could soon trigger a rebound of our local market,” Charles-Henry Monchau, Managing Director — CIO & Head of Investment Management at Al Mal Capital said.