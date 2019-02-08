The repurchase makes up 2.4 per cent of the stock, and comes days after Japanese telecoms and technology giant SoftBank Group Corp announced a record 600 billion yen buy-back. Sony has been seeking to strength its financial footing under Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida, who was promoted from chief financial officer last year. Last week, Sony reported weaker profits in the PlayStation business and cut its annual revenue forecast, triggering the steepest share drop in almost three and a half years.