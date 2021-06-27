Sheikh Mohammed approved the UAE agenda to enter 25 new international markets Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: The UAE has adopted a national agenda for non-oil export development to access 25 new global markets with an aim to increase national exports by 50 per cent in the next years.

The national agenda was approved during a Cabinet meeting that was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan, on Sunday.

The Cabinet approved a number of decisions and initiatives that aim to develop government work and solidify the UAE’s leading position globally.

"In a cabinet meeting I chaired at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan, we have adopted the National Agenda for Non-oil Export Development to access 25 new global markets & advance our foreign trade. Our non-oil trade exceeds Dh1.5 trillion annually with a network that reaches 400 cities."

"Our non-oil sectors contribute over 70 per cent of our national economy and we aim to increase the UAE's national exports by 50% over the coming years. In the UAE, we work as one team to boost our national economy and reinforce the UAE's leading position as a global business hub," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We also approved the National Manual for Measurement of Research and Development Expenditures in government sector. The UAE spends 1.3 per cent of its GDP on R&D, which is at the core of the knowledge-based economy we aim to boost."

The Cabinet approved a response policy to empower the people of determination in emergencies, crises and disasters. The policy aims to provide information technological environment that easy accessible by the people of determination. It also aims to ensure their easy access to buildings, facilities and services and develop qualified cadres who are well trailed to meet their needs.