“We see strong interest in exploring new joint opportunities among Russian and Saudi business leaders. As Saudi Arabia proceeds with its reforms and transformation, we see enormous potential in our partnership and expect investment levels to multiply by a significant factor this year and further in 2020,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment said in a statement. The delegation to Saudi included officials from SIBUR, a petrochemical company, Novomet, a pump manufacturer, and Phosagro, a fertiliser producer headed by Dmitriev.