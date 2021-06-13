Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO, Al Ansari Exchange Image Credit: Supplied

How significant is the Filipino remittances market to Al Ansari Exchange?

The Philippines’ expatriate community, the third-largest expatriate group in the United Arab Emirates, is an important remittance market for us at Al Ansari Exchange. The Southeast Asian nation in 2020 accounted for 6.7 per cent of the total outward personal remittances from the UAE, which equates to US$2.8 billion as per the Annual Report 2020 of the Central Bank of the UAE. This is a sizeable percentage, making the Philippines one of the top five most competitive remittance corridors in the UAE.

What rewards and incentives can Al Ansari Exchange ‘s Filipino customers expect?

Al Ansari Exchange Rewards is a programme aimed to reward our loyal customers, including Filipinos. The Filipino community in the UAE is the third largest in the nation and we are proud to say that we had many Filipino nationals winning our promotions including three out of the seven winners who grabbed the Millionaire Grand Prize. They are now a part of our roster of winners that come from different nationalities. We look forward to include even more winners from the Philippines in our promotions and rewards going forward.

How easy and secure is it to transfer money online through your app?

The Al Ansari Exchange mobile app adheres to the highest, strictest and most advanced security features guaranteeing a safe remittance experience every time along with complete protection of their personal data. The application also features an easy to navigate user interface providing the users with an easy, fast and convenient experience.

The Al Ansari Exchange app has achieved over 212 per cent growth in 2020 with over one million downloads and an average rating of 4.7 on the Apple Store and Google Play.

