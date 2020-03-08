Traders at Dubai Financial Market (DFM). DFM index dropped 7.5 per cent or 185 points to 2,275.54, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 5.4 per cent to 4,391.22 points on Sunday morning. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: UAE stock markets plunged on Sunday, particularly as oil prices nosedived after top crude producers failed to agree on production cuts, setting off a price war.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 7.5 per cent or 185 points to 2,275.54, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 5.4 per cent to 4,391.22 points.

“Sharp decline in oil prices is becoming a bigger concern for regional investors amid adverse global headlines,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, managing director at Allied Investment Partners.

Oil prices recorded steep declines on Friday after major producers failed to reach an agreement to reduce production, as concerns about coronavirus’s impact on the economy spread across the globe.

Other GCC markets slump

Similar declines were recorded in almost all stocks across the Gulf, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia leading losses with a 9.8 per cent and a 7 per cent slump respectively. Also benchmarks fell 1.9 per cent in Oman, 2.7 per cent in Bahrain and 3.4 per cent in Qatar.

On the Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses, declines were seen across the board on the top indices. In Dubai, real estate giant Emaar Properties slumped 9.4 per cent and top lender Emirates NBD dropped 9.6 per cent, while in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank plunged 8.2 per cent and Al Dar Properties (ALDAR) declined 5.5 per cent.

Among other decliners, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) dropped 7.7 per cent, Emaar Development fell 9.6 per cent, Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 6.4 per cent and Air Arabia fell 6.5 per cent. Among the countries’ telecom providers, shares of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) dropped over 5 per cent, while Emirates Telecommunication (Etisalat) fell 3.5 per cent.

All-out price war

In response to the collapse of its OPEC alliance with Russia, the world’s biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia would increase its crude oil output next month to more than 10 million barrels a day, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Saudi Arabia slashed the prices it sells crude into foreign markets by the most in at least 20 years, offering unprecedented discounts in Europe, the Far East and the US to entice refiners to purchase Saudi crude at the expense of other suppliers, thus beginning an all-out price war which will pile on more pressure on prices in the days to come.