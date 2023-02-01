Dubai: US-based Dignity Health International (DHI) has taken a minatory stake in RAK Hospital, part of the Arabian Healthcare Group in the UAE. The stake buy continues on an alliance the two entities had established in 2018.
Dignity Health International is the international arm of CommonSpirit, one of the largest hospital systems in the US. Together with AHG, it will develop a strategy to ‘enhance the level of healthcare services’ provided in Ras Al Khaimah, through co-investment and collaboration. This will also see US healthcare protocols to RAK Hospital.
Patients will have access to specialty care in cardiac services, orthopedics, neurosciences, musculoskeletal conditions, and rehabilitation, at the hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Moreover, for specific and advanced medical needs. RAK Hospital will also facilitate the patient’s add-on requirements by selecting a suitable facility from CommonSpirit’s 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites in 21 states of the US.
“This is the first time a top US healthcare player has directly invested in a hospital in the Middle East,” said Dr. Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and Executive Director of RAK Hospital. “With CommonSpirit’s ownership position, RAK Hospital has access to CommonSpirit’s network, which is a one-of-a-kind relationship.”
AHG and DHI will collaboratively develop and manage a Patient Navigation Center, which will provide patients and clinicians access to support across CommonSpirit’s affiliated network. AHG and DHI will also manage and provide continuity for pre- and post-care. Clinical teams from both health systems will be able to coordinate care virtually to reduce the burden of medical travel for regional patients.
Hub-spoke
The Patient Navigation Center will be a hub-and-spoke model, with RAK Hospital serving as the central hub. It will be completed by developing ‘satellite’ centers located in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Bahrain, among others.
The partners’ management teams are also collaborating on a visiting physician program in which CommonSpirit physicians will work with RAK Hospital on developing best-in-class protocols for targeted specialties. In addition, RAK Hospital patients will have access to CommonSpirit expertise through telehealth services.
“Our mission to improve the health of all people extends beyond the US,” Dan Morissette, CFO of CommonSpirit. “We are thrilled to further bolster our relationship with RAK Hospital to bring CommonSpirit’s clinical expertise, innovation and high quality of healthcare to the MENA region."
CommonSpirit’s US network include the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona; Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle.
The hospital expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Another major focus area will be virtual tumor boards, which will allow for consultation and diagnosis of complex cancer cases, ‘allowing patients to stay close to home’.