Dubai: ADGM-licensed Aliph Capital has seen a $125 million commitment for its first fund from the Abu Dhabi based investment entity ADQ. Aliph Capital was launched last year by Huda Al-Lawati to take up private equity opportunities in the UAE and Gulf markets.
Its fund, the $250 million Aliph Fund 1, will seek to acquire ‘active positions’ in privately owned mid-market companies across the GCC. “The timing is perfect for GCC-based private equity to invest in the region’s midmarket growth stars, who - when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers - will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy,” said Huda.
Aliph will help with the scale up at these companies by ‘helping founders adopt technology platforms and tools to grow revenues, optimize operations, and cut costs to ensure the long term sustainability’.
According to Murtaza Hussain, Chief Investment Officer – Alternative Investments and M&A at ADQ, “Building a strategic partnership with an Abu Dhabi based private equity fund dedicated to serve SMEs further supports our aim to accelerate sustainable economic development and growth within the UAE and region.”