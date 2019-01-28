Futures in New York dropped as much as 2.2 per cent after climbing 2.1 per cent over the previous three sessions. The number of rigs targeting oil rose by 10 to 862 last week, Baker Hughes data showed, as rising crude prices buoyed optimism. In Opec member Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro abandoned his decision to sever diplomatic ties with the US, as he and National Assembly leader Juan Guaido both sought the backing of the country’s armed forces.