Dubai: National Bonds, the UAE’s Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, launch of an intensive career development program, it said on Tuesday. The program is aimed at leveling up the financial literacy quotient among the UAE’s youth—in line with the leadership’s vision to build a saving culture in the country.
Through this program, National Bonds will partner with universities and educational institutions across the country to build foundational financial literacy skills among the youth through curated financial consulting, seminars, mentorship programs, on-the-job training opportunities.
“An empowered youth is essential to an equitable and sustainable economy in the long run,” Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds. “At National Bonds, we believe it is crucial to empower our young communities with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage their finances in the future and provide them with a platform where they can gain real-life experience to move forward in an efficient and sustained manner.”
The first partner to be onboarded to the program is Amity University Dubai. As part of the partnership, National Bonds will provide rigorous financial management training, complemented by challenging workshops, activities, and on-the-job training related to their field of education and interest. In addition, students will have the opportunity to engage in focus groups with guest speakers from National Bonds to bolster their learning.
Over 600 students, who are ready to graduate from Amity University Dubai will be eligible to apply for the National Bonds financial literacy program.