The Kuwait all share index closed 0.47 per cent lower at 5,802.19. On Tuesday, the MSCI announced that the Kuwait index will be added to the emerging market index in June 2020.

Saudi Tadawul index extended gains for another session on Wednesday on continued buying. The Abu Dhabi index was lower due to selling in banks.

The Tadawul index closed at 8,687.08, up 0.43 per cent. Saudi Basic Industries closed at 0.18 per cent higher at 113.40 Saudi riyals.

National Commercial Bank ended 0.18 per cent higher at 54.90 riyals. Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund was 1.21 per cent higher at 9.20 riyals.