Dubai: The Indian rupee is holding slightly higher at 20.52 to the dirham, with the central bank announcing a 0.50 per cent rate hike - its third since April. The latest comes on top of the 1.30 per cent rise since May and takes the Indian repo rate to 5.4 per cent.

The rupee, which had firmed up in the morning, is holding steady in the 21.52-21.55 range. "With inflation expected to remain above the upper tolerance threshold in Q2 and Q3 of the current financial year, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) stressed that sustained high inflation could de-stabilise inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium term," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Indian expats in the UAE will have some waiting and watching to do over the next few days. The latest rate hike – meant to curb inflation that has crossed 6 per cent – could mean the rupee firming up to the dollar/dirham.

The last four days have shown glimpses of what could be in the offing – the rupee had strengthened to 21.42 on August 2 and then went on to slip to 20.65/20.70 levels on August 4. “Even if a rate hike raises rupee’s strength, there are other factors in play – Taiwan, Ukraine, inflation and recession talk – that could weigh it down,” said a treasury analyst in Dubai. “UAE Indian expats need to time their next remittance only after checking all trends in the next three, four days.”

In the event of a 0.35-050 per cent hike in the coming hour or so, the rupee's range for the day could be 78.95-79.38. Yesterday's closing was at 79.46.

How has the rupee been faring?

“The dollar index (which measures dollar’s strength/weakness against key currencies) is up by 14% in last one year,” said Amit Jain, Co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Service. “During the same period, euro weakened 12 per cent to its 20-year low, and GBP has fallen 13 per cent.

“During this period, INR has slipped only 6 per cent compared to other leading currencies of the world. This performance is attributed to new records created by Indian exports and strong inflow of domestic money into Indian stock market. In my personal view, it will be difficult for INR to go below 81/82 during 2022.”