Dubai: The UAE can work together to substantially increase the footprint across the world, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Sultan Al Olama said on Wednesday.

The UAE minister said that there are ingrained roots between India and the UAE and in multiple possible areas for cooperation, particularly in collaboration between startups in both countries. Olama, the world’s only AI minister, said that his job is to regulate the bad and promote the good while utilising technology to create a better future for everyone.

“My job is to ensure that AI deployment in the country allows for more proactive governments, allows for better economic returns and allows for a better future for everyone.”

Further, talking about the use of AI in crude oil production, the UAE minister said that the country wants to apply AI to increase efficiencies to reduce the cost of each barrel.

“We really need to spend on our infrastructure. We will use AI to manage traffic effectively to ensure that people do not get gridlock as you see over places even though we have increased traffic flows across the bay,” Olama said.

Speaking at the event called CyFY2022 the minister said Dubai is “bullish” towards Web3.

“We can’t compete with other countries in terms of size but with Web3, we can compete with other countries despite not having the physical scale as other countries,” he said.

The minister, while explaining the evolution of technology, said now it is possible to use lesser data to do more.

“Nowadays, we not only need volume but also better quality and velocity of data. Access to capital, talent, and a conducive environment are essential for growing the tech ecosystem,” Olama elucidated.