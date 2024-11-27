IGF has consistently been a platform for high-impact dialogues and partnerships. What was your vision for the 2024 session in Dubai, and how did you assemble such a diverse and influential group of participants?
IGF has always been a platform for impactful dialogues and partnerships, so it’s never been difficult to assemble the best minds from across the world. To drive meaningful discussions and real change through action, we need political leaders, business executives, investors, and thought leaders to be working in lockstep. This year’s session in Dubai honed in on the thriving partnership between the peoples, governments and businesses, that is developing between India, the UAE, and Africa. This is all based on a shared commitment to cooperation and innovation - and we’re seeing the results already in key sectors like technology, investment and sustainability.
Every large-scale forum comes with its share of challenges. Were there any that you faced while organising this year’s IGF session in Dubai, and how did you overcome them?
Well, it’s always difficult balancing the diverse interests and priorities of participants from different regions and sectors. Especially at a time when there is so much global conflict. But Prime Minister Modi recently reminded us - seek solutions not on battlefields, but through dialogue and cooperation. Ultimately, we are all here to further our global progress. That’s why we always look to ensure the forum addresses critical global issues while also translating the prosperity agenda into concrete actions and tangible outcomes that benefit all stakeholders. Our job at IGF is to create an inclusive environment where all voices and values could be heard, by fostering collaboration and encouraging participants to wrestle with key questions, leading to the development of practical solutions.
How has the IGF evolved and what set the 2024 session apart from previous ones?
IGF has evolved from a primarily UK-India-focused forum to a broader platform for global collaboration encompassing events and initiatives across the UK, India, and the Middle East. And this year, there was a growing focus on societal transformation and progress in addition to economic growth.
The 2024 session also showcased the growing influence of these countries in shaping the future of technology, investment, and sustainability across the world. As an organisation we’ve also been developing our initiatives and forums, bringing clearer, long term goals, discussions and actions that we know our audience will want to be a part of.
Take for example our initiative across Leadership & Skills - where we’re dedicated to fostering leadership and empowerment across businesses and society and creating a more inclusive and future ready workforce. As part of this initiative, we want to support women founders and entrepreneurs - providing essential funding and resources. We want to develop strategies and solutions that promote inclusivity and equip the workforce with future-ready skills in automation, AI, and digital transformation. And these ambitions are realised in forums such as the WomenIn Forum, Young Changemakers Forum and the Workforce Innovation Forum.
As IGF continues to expand, what are your aspirations for the forum in the coming years? How do you envision its role in shaping global partnerships, especially in a rapidly changing geopolitical and economic landscape?
IGF will always shape ideas that drive action, through an engaged membership network spanning geographies and sectors. And with headline events across multiple continents, we bring together the world's most influential changemakers who are setting the agenda, right now. I truly believe that when we, as humans, work together - we are limitless. So I want to further solidify IGF's position as the leading platform for global collaboration and expand IGF’s reach and impact, bringing in more diverse voices and perspectives.
I want us to continue to play a key role in shaping global partnerships that drive sustainable development, economic growth, and technological innovation in a rapidly changing world.
I believe we must endeavour to creating a fairer world where prosperity is shared and opportunities are available to all, and to empower young people and foster innovation, recognising them as the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.