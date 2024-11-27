Manoj Ladwa

IGF has consistently been a platform for high-impact dialogues and partnerships. What was your vision for the 2024 session in Dubai, and how did you assemble such a diverse and influential group of participants?

IGF has always been a platform for impactful dialogues and partnerships, so it’s never been difficult to assemble the best minds from across the world. To drive meaningful discussions and real change through action, we need political leaders, business executives, investors, and thought leaders to be working in lockstep. This year’s session in Dubai honed in on the thriving partnership between the peoples, governments and businesses, that is developing between India, the UAE, and Africa. This is all based on a shared commitment to cooperation and innovation - and we’re seeing the results already in key sectors like technology, investment and sustainability.

Every large-scale forum comes with its share of challenges. Were there any that you faced while organising this year’s IGF session in Dubai, and how did you overcome them?

Well, it’s always difficult balancing the diverse interests and priorities of participants from different regions and sectors. Especially at a time when there is so much global conflict. But Prime Minister Modi recently reminded us - seek solutions not on battlefields, but through dialogue and cooperation. Ultimately, we are all here to further our global progress. That’s why we always look to ensure the forum addresses critical global issues while also translating the prosperity agenda into concrete actions and tangible outcomes that benefit all stakeholders. Our job at IGF is to create an inclusive environment where all voices and values could be heard, by fostering collaboration and encouraging participants to wrestle with key questions, leading to the development of practical solutions.