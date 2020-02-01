India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waxed positives, courted investors with proposals, and went big on offering farmers a lot of state support. But the stock market was unmoved, dropping 900 points. Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

Dubai: The Indian rupee could get stronger if investors, especially the foreign ones, react positively to the latest proposals in the Budget for 2020-21. If they do, more foreign funds coming into the markets could firm up the rupee’s recent weakness.

The currency had been under significant pressure each time more data trickled out showing growth was slipping and that key sectors such as automotive and banking were under-performing. The rupee is trading today at 19.47 to the dirham.

“The rupee had touched 19.63 on January 6 after the US-Iran missile spat,” said Anthony Jos, Executive Director at Joyalukkas Exchange. “But by January 13, it went down to 19.25. If this Budget helps get FDI (foreign direct investment) levels back up, the rupee’s is heading up.”

But despite the effort to please investors, the key stock market index, the Sensex, went into a dive, dropping 900 points.

Reason for investor bullishness

One of the key investment-focussed proposals relates to the withdrawal of the DDT, or dividend distribution tax, which is paid on corporate dividends. Investors, especially foreign institutional ones, had given an overwhelming thumbs down when it was introduced. Its rollback suggests that the government is sensitive about keeping investors in a good mood, and more so when the economy needs some booster shots.

Another big move will be the selling of a stake in LIC (Life Insurance Corp.), one of India’s blue-chip government-owned companies. Selling this stake would be an easier move for the government than trying to find a buyer for Air India, the national carrier which has been carrying a huge debt pile and also piling on losses.

Healthcare does not get much care

On the face of it, allocating 690 billion rupees for healthcare infrastructure and services might be substantial. But Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare, reckons this as a missed opportunity.

“The outlay has actually gone up by a meagre 60 billion rupees from last year, keeping the allocation to the earlier 1 per cent of GDP,” he said. “We’re expecting that it will go up to 2.5 per cent.”

But what of short-term goals?

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, spent quite a bit of time – she spent two hours and 42 minutes in all, which is a new record – highlighting the government’s plans for farmers and the wider agriculture sector. There were also tax breaks for individuals across various income categories.

But when it comes to specific proposals to tackle India’s short-term requirements, the sentiment is that the minister could have offered more details.

“There is no special package for industries such as construction, real estate, automotive…,” said Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO at EFS Facilities. “The fiscal deficit – now forecast to touch 3.8 per cent of GDP – remains a challenge.