“I had the opportunity to chair two roundtables at the recently concluded IGF-MEA2024. The topics chosen were an absolute need of the hour, especially, when we stand at the cusp of change brought about by the recent progresses made in AI. The people who were invited to be part of these dialogues were not just those who would stop at discussions, but those who could bring about real change where necessary. As the Chair, I witnessed first-hand an inspiring intellectual investment that ensured collective action,” remarked Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head-Zoho for Startups.