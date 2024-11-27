In addition to the plenary forum sessions, India Global Forum ME&A 2024 hosted 14 exclusive, invite-only roundtables as part of IGF Dialogues. These high-level discussions brought together industry leaders and policymakers to explore opportunities, address challenges, and foster collaboration across key sectors and regions. The dialogues underscored the growing partnership between the UAE and India, highlighting shared economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development ambitions. With trade relations reaching new heights and joint ventures expanding across industries, the roundtable sessions reflected the pivotal role of UAE-India ties in shaping the future of the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.
The discussions spanned themes ranging from global partnerships to technology and innovation, entrepreneurship to diversity and inclusion, workforce development to education. From crafting strategies for sustainable wealth in emerging markets to reimagining education and equipping the future workforce, the roundtables explored critical issues with a transformative impact on regional and global progress.
“I had the opportunity to chair two roundtables at the recently concluded IGF-MEA2024. The topics chosen were an absolute need of the hour, especially, when we stand at the cusp of change brought about by the recent progresses made in AI. The people who were invited to be part of these dialogues were not just those who would stop at discussions, but those who could bring about real change where necessary. As the Chair, I witnessed first-hand an inspiring intellectual investment that ensured collective action,” remarked Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head-Zoho for Startups.
Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, Assiduus said: “I chaired the disrupting finance roundtable at IGF ME&A, where we had a great discussion on creating inclusive and profitable financial ecosystems. But in order to create a financial ecosystem that genuinely serves all layers of society, we must dismantle the barriers of traditional banking. Just to give you some perspective on the global fintech market, valued at $294.74 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1,152.06 billion by 2032. So, dismantling these traditional banking barriers requires a radical rethinking of our financial models - one that prioritises accessibility and affordability over profit margins.
2 Powering growth in Africa: Driving investments in emerging economies
3 Resilient supply chains: Innovation and diversification
4 Diplomacy for business: A new era of collaboration
5 Disrupting finance: ME&A financial innovations
6 Sustainable finance models: Tri-regional perspectives
7 Green technology transfer: Bridging innovation gaps
8 Net zero real estate: Green building solutions
9 Women as market shapers: Unlocking a $700 billion opportunity
10 Business empires: From cradles to couture
11 Entrepreneurship: Expanding startups from seed to scale
12 Health tech: Expanding care access across regions
13 Workforce futures: Bridging the skills gap
14 EdTech innovations: Shaping purpose-driven learning