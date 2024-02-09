Kuwait's 'New Kuwait 2035' emphasizes ‘high-quality healthcare’ as a core pillar of its National Development Plan, and Qatar's National Vision 2030 underlines a physically and mentally healthy population with effective and affordable healthcare services.

Full speed ahead on healthcare reach

Gulf nations have made substantial progress in achieving the goals outlined out in these initiatives, further solidifying the region’s position as a global hub of healthcare innovation. The UAE stands as a shining example, having invested heavily in research, infrastructure, and talent, that today attracts patients from all over the world, seeking advanced treatments unavailable elsewhere.

The construction of 11 new hospitals in Oman, and Bahrain's digital bridge between patients and doctors via platforms like Saleem Telemedicine showcase a concerted effort to modernize healthcare delivery. Qatar, with Sidra Medicine's ambitious newborn genomic screening program, and Kuwait upgrading its healthcare facilities as part of its $104 billion National Development Plan, illustrate the region's commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive healthcare environment.

Such progress is significantly accelerated by several strategic public-private partnerships between governments, private enterprises, and non-profit organizations that are working together to address unmet medical needs, break down barriers to access, and promote equity in healthcare delivery.

Build on alliances

An example of this is the partnership between Novartis and the Emirates Oncology Society, which targets critical areas in breast cancer diagnosis, management, patient journeys, and local data generation. Similarly, Novartis’s partnership with the Emirates Dermatology Society is helping to raise awareness about Hidradenitis Suppurativa, while also delivering vital insights to support affected patients. Moreover, collaborations with academic institutions, like Novartis' cooperation agreement with Oman’s Sultan Qaboos University, are pivotal in reducing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases through targeted interventions.

Collective efforts such as these have also been key in driving digital health initiatives, leveraging technology and data analytics to enhance healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and improve patient outcomes across the region. Through continued investments, greater collaboration, and a determined focus on innovation, it is clear that the future of the Gulf region’s healthcare sector shines more brightly than ever.

We are committed to utilizing our robust pipeline of innovative healthcare solutions to drive impact across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and cardiovascular disease. This year will see us continue to invest in these areas, supporting patient and provider communities across the region to enhance patient care and pave the way for a healthier and happier future for all.