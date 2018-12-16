On technical charts, further upside in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 is likely after the index crosses the immediate resistance level of 10,941 points. “Technically, with the Nifty rallying higher for the fourth consecutive session, the bulls remain in control,” HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani told IANS. “Further upsides are likely in the coming week once the immediate resistances of 10,941 points are taken out. Crucial supports to watch for any weakness are at 10,588 points.”