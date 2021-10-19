The Expert Hub featured trade and investment representatives from different African countries Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Hundreds of delegates at the sixth Global Business Forum Africa, looking for authentic information about market access, investment opportunities, or business climate in various Sub-Saharan countries, benefitted from data-driven advice and trade intelligence on offer at Dubai Chamber’s Expert Hub.

Situated in the networking area, the Expert Hub featured trade and investment representatives from different countries, who shared their knowledge and expertise to support businesspersons from the UAE and the region in their decisions.

”I would like to say thanks to Dubai Chamber for inviting us to this important event. Global Business Forum is an important platform for all African countries to promote business opportunities as well as investment climate,” said Gil Bires, Director General, Mozambique Investment & Export Promotion Agency.

“Mozambique has lots of business opportunities to offer and within the framework of this platform, we are ready to showcase to investors the kind of business opportunities we can provide them,” he said.

Opportunity to interact with other countries

Hosted under the theme ‘Transformation Through Trade,’ the two-day forum – organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai – closed with a total tally of 550 bilateral meetings and 3,000 delegates taking part, including 600 who attended remotely and represented more than 90 countries from around the world.

According to Bires, the Expert Hub at the Forum offers an opportunity for participants to interact with other countries, gather and exchange information and network.

“We are happy to be here and at the end of the event, we will surely see concrete results of our participation. Once again, I would like to extend my gratitude to Dubai Chambers for inviting investors and visitors to our stand so that we can aptly showcase all the business opportunities to them,” he said.

Showcasing progress

The high-level GBF Africa brought together government and business leaders to explore bilateral trade opportunities between the UAE and Africa and featured several thought-provoking sessions – the first in a series of Global Business Forums taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the upcoming forums focusing on Latin America and the ASEAN region.