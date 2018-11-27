In other stocks, Dubai Entertainments closed more than 4 per cent lower at Dh0.300. “DXB Entertainment shares may drop towards Dh0.26 in the short term,” Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with First Abu Dhabi Bank Securities said in a note. Gulf Finance House closed at Dh1.110, down 4 per cent. Dubai Islamic Bank shares rose more than one per cent at Dh5.30. Salama Insurance closed more than half a per cent lower at Dh0.548.