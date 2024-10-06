Muscat: Businessman and investor Elon Musk will visit Muscat to participate in the annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), organized by the Oman Investment Authority in November.

According to the IFSWF post in X platform, Musk will discuss the technology and trends shaping today's world and the likely changes it will cast in the future.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA), will host the annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) from November 3-6 in Muscat at the ST. Regis Hotel Muscat.

Nasser Suleiman Al Harthy, Vice President of OIA for Operations, said that the meeting, scheduled to be held in Muscat, provides an opportunity to promote Oman and attract foreign investments.

The forum will be attended by heads of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world whose wealth exceeds $8 trillion.