Dubai: Egypt’s state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking cargoes of soya-bean oil and sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender.
GASC is seeking at least 30,000 tonnes of soya-bean oil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. The agency will also accept offers of at least 10,000 tonnes of soya-bean oil and 5,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in Egyptian pounds.
The vegetable oils are for arrival from February 10-25, GASC vice-chairman Ahmad Yousuf said. The deadline for offers is Wednesday.