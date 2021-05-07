DP World's Africa strategy is taking full shape, with the latest being the plan to launch a joint venture logistics company in Ethiopia. Image Credit: DP world

Dubai: DP World and Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport have signed a MoU to develop the road linking Ethiopia to Berbera into one of the major trade and logistics corridors of the African country's international trade routes.

The MoU was signed in Addis Ababa today by Dagmawit Moges, Ethiopia's Minister of Transport, and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. It follows a decision by the two parties to explore the potential for more logistics infrastructure and end-to-end services along the corridor to "unlock major economic benefits for Ethiopia".

End-to-end service

The entities would set up a joint venture logistics company. It is intended that for exports, DP World will offer services from origin in Ethiopia up to Berbera Port, while for imports, it will offer from the port of loading to the delivery in one of the dry ports in the hinterlands or the final destination of the consignees.

DP World and its partners envisage investing up to $1bn over the next ten years in developing the supply chain infrastructure along the corridor. This will include dry ports, silos, warehouses, container yards, cool and cold chain depots, freight forwarding and clearing activities.