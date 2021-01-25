Dubai: DP World, the ports operator, has made further inroads into Africa through a 20-year concession agreement with Angola to operate a multi-purpose terminal (MPT) at Luanda port.
The signing follows an international tender process in which DP World was selected by an evaluation committee set up by the Angolan Ministry of Transport as the preferred bidder to enter into discussions with the Government for the concession. This will be the first seaport terminal located on the western coast of Southern Africa to be operated and managed by DP World.
The agreement was signed in Luanda by António Bengue, Chairman of Porto de Luanda and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
Tap into potential
"Our entry into Angola and planned investment in the terminal, as outlined in the agreement, reflects our belief in the potential for further economic growth in the country," said Bin Sulayem. “We look forward to playing our role in supporting the government to achieve its growth objectives through this key sector by leveraging our expertise, not just as a port operator, but also as a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions.”