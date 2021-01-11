DP World
Smart Solution Logistics is the port logistics arm of DP World. Breaking into Israeli logistics market could be decisive for future growth. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: DP World’s port logistics division, Smart Solution Logistics, has tied up with Israel's Allalouf Logistics to tap  opportunities in the UAE and Israel. The alliance will also handle general freight forwarding.

"Our primary goal is to expand our network and reach markets that were inaccessible in the past," said Albert Kraak, Chief Operating Officer of SSL. "We hope to take full advantage of Dubai’s strategic location between Asia and Europe that gives it access to both the East and the West and Israel’s connectivity to key locations in the region.

More growth coming through

The freight and logistics market in the UAE's gross output was valued at Dh219 billion in 2018. The sector's contribution to the UAE GDP is projected to increase by 8 per cent this year.

Allalouf Logistics that is part of Allalouf Group, one of the largest shipping agencies in Israel.

Alliance's cope
As part of the agreement, DP World and its Israeli partner will maintain freight stations for the operational receiving, consolidating, loading, shipping, unloading and release of cargo. This will include import and export, air and ocean cargo, and full container load and less-than-container load.

The companies will also provide services relating to shipments and customs formalities, trucking and port handling, storage and collection of cargo.