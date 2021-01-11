Dubai: DP World’s port logistics division, Smart Solution Logistics, has tied up with Israel's Allalouf Logistics to tap opportunities in the UAE and Israel. The alliance will also handle general freight forwarding.
"Our primary goal is to expand our network and reach markets that were inaccessible in the past," said Albert Kraak, Chief Operating Officer of SSL. "We hope to take full advantage of Dubai’s strategic location between Asia and Europe that gives it access to both the East and the West and Israel’s connectivity to key locations in the region.
More growth coming through
The freight and logistics market in the UAE's gross output was valued at Dh219 billion in 2018. The sector's contribution to the UAE GDP is projected to increase by 8 per cent this year.
Allalouf Logistics that is part of Allalouf Group, one of the largest shipping agencies in Israel.
The companies will also provide services relating to shipments and customs formalities, trucking and port handling, storage and collection of cargo.