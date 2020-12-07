Dubai: Trade between the UAE and Israel could grow to at least $5 billion, the chairman of Dubai's biggest port operator said.
"We estimate at least $5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow," DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said.
Meanwhile, the UAE will get a big boost from Israeli tourists and exhibitors visiting the country, according to a senior official with Israel's Ministry of Tourism. “Following the signing of the Israel–UAE normalisation agreement, the Israel Ministry of Tourism is planning significant steps to promote Israel as a tourism destination in the UAE,” said Ksenia Kobiakov, Director of New Markets Development Department, Israel Ministry of Tourism.
“This will include participating for the first time in the Arabian Travel Market with a large booth and a delegation of Israel tourism industry representatives, as well as attending high level conference sessions."
First timers
The Arabian Travel Market will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16 to 19.
“The interest shown by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism as well as other travel professionals based in Israel and international operators specialising in tours to Israel, has been extraordinary,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.
“Due to the burgeoning international flight network between El Al, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Gulf Air, there will be massive potential for two-centre holidays or stopovers, either during inbound or outbound legs.”
ATM welcomed almost 40,000 people to its 2019 event.