A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A medical specialist wearing protective gear works at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Vologda, Russia. Despite the hardships and health risks, millions of essential frontline workers continue to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image Credit: Reuters
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Klang, Malaysia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A medical specialist puts on personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Vologda, Russia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
French anesthesiologist, Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and face mask, works in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
A healthcare worker cleans his mask after collecting a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image Credit: Reuters
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India.
Image Credit: REUTERS