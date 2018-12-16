The markets had been previously getting mixed signals on the 90-day truce called by US President Donald Trump on imposing any new import duties, and utterances from other officials from the US administration. However, signs of a truce are growing after China announced that starting January 1, it would suspend the additional punitive tariffs on US autos, imposed in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on China, cutting them to 15 per cent from 40 per cent.