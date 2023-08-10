Dubai: The Dubai utility DEWA powered its way to a Dh2.7 billion net profit, which came to Dh12.7 billion in H1-23 revenues helped by higher usage of its services by the emirate’s expanding use base. Both individual and business clients.
But compared to a year ago, the profit total comes in lower, set off by a combination of higher net financing costs and depreciation.
The DEWA board of directors have approved a Dh3.1 billion payout as dividend for first-half of the year. This will be paid in October.
“Net finance costs were higher by Dh262 million as a result of an increase in EIBOR during the last 12 months,” said a DEWA statement. “And as a result of a reduction in capitalised interest of new IPP projects that have been commissioned.
“In addition, depreciation has increased by Dh190 million due to new IPP projects that were commissioned, adding to DEWA’s generation capacity.”
In the first six months of 2022, DEWA’s net profit tally was Dh3.3 billion.
But DEWA is keeping its focus trained strictly on the medium-term when it comes to costs and returns.
“We continue to maintain a robust infrastructure and services to keep pace with rapid developments in Dubai driven by the sustainable economic growth, execution of the ambitious Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the associated increase in population,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO.
Today we provide world leading services to over 1.18 million customers at the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and safety, and we are committed to future-proofing the same.
Cash in hand
It’s got the resources to draw on.
By end June, the DFM-listed company’s net cash from operating activities increased a ‘record Dh837million to Dh5.4 billion’. This is an 18.2 per cent increase versus the same period for the last year.
