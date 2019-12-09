Arabtec stock corrects itself after prior-day surge, Emaar entities slip on Dubai market

Workers at a construction site in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market’s main index edged lower on Monday after contractor Arabtec declined after prior-day gains and as Emaar-related stocks declined.

The DFM index closed down 0.35 per cent at 2,684 points, while Abu Dhabi’s ADX ended down 0.4 per cent at 5,023 points.

Real estate heavyweight Emaar Property dropped 1.5 per cent, pushing the property benchmark down 1.3 per cent. Emaar Developments also slipped 0.3 per cent, while Emaar Malls shed 1 per cent.

Arabtec dropped 6 per cent, a day after gaining 14 per cent. There have been no specific news or reports from the company which could be the trigger for such moves.

Dubai Islamic Bank, the biggest Sharia-compliant lender in the UAE, slipped 0.2 per cent, leading declines among lending peers, which fell 0.6 per cent.

The Abu Dhabi index extended losses for a third straight session, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and developer Aldar Properties dipping 0.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.