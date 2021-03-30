Dubai: The Bahraini fund manager Investcorp has completed the buyout of London-based Investis Digital from ECI Partners and a group of minority investors. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
Investis Digital is into digital-based corporate communications and marketing services. Apart from London, it has offices in the US, the EU and India. Through its proprietary 'Connected Content' approach, the firm combines communications, digital experiences and performance for its 1,600 corporate clients, including Anglo American, Fruit of the Loom, Rolls-Royce and Vodafone.
"The acquisition is indicative of the significant market opportunity associated with digital communications," Investcorp said in a statement. Investis Digital’ management team will continue to remain fully involved, having acquired a "meaningful stake" in the company alongside Investcorp.
Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said: “Investis Digital has established itself as a partner of choice for corporates seeking to enhance their digital footprint.”