Dubai: Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei will be the new Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), currently riding high on multiple listings and steadily growing trading volumes.
He has been a member of the ADX Board of Directors since 2015. Al Mazrouei is also secretary -general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, where he oversees an Dh24 billion program to enable greater participation of UAE nationals in the private sector. He also serves on the boards of Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions & Benefit Fund and AafaQ Islamic Finance.
Joining ADX as first--time board members are Reem Ali Khamis Beljafleh, Head of Human Capital at ADQ, and Jawad Shafique, Director – Financial Services at ADQ.
The ADX board now comprises five members, with Kamal Al Maazmi, Director-General of Strategic Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, and Juma Al Hameli, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Abu Dhabi Global Market, retaining their seats.