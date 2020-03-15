Trading operations will not be affected by closure of trading halls

A general view of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). ADX said on Sunday, it is temporarily closing its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other Emirates until further notice. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said it is temporarily closing its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other Emirates until further notice.

This was taken by ADX as a precautionary measure to protect public health in the United Arab Emirates and ensure the health and safety of visitors, the bourse said.

ADX said in a statement that this decision is in line with the instructions of the World Health Organization (WHO) to restrict public gatherings and has been taken as a preventative measure to mitigate against the current global viral outbreak.

“Trading operations will not be affected by the closure of the trading halls as ADX offers various channels traditional as well as digital from which investors can trade,” said Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX.