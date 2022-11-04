Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Al Ruways will have a dedicated Industrial Chemicals Zone as part of the Ta’ziz project, which is backed by ADNOC and the emirate’s premier holding company ADQ. The creation of the new cluster will double the number of chemicals produced at the industrial hub.
The focal point of this expansion will be a new low-carbon footprint steam cracker to supply feedstock for downstream production units, and thus ‘bringing multiple new product value chains to the UAE for the first time’. The project is in the feasibility study phase, with the design phase set to commence in Q1-2023.
The first phase of Ta’ziz growth continues to progress, with an agreement signed for world-scale facilities in the production of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and chlor-alkali, polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Site preparation is underway and final investment decisions on the first phase of projects are expected before year end.
“By leveraging clean grid power and gas-based feedstocks, we are building new low-carbon industrial value chains that will further grow, diversify and future-proof our economy, as well as create opportunities to support the private sector,” said Khaleefa Yousef Al Mheiri, Ta’ziz’s acting CEO.
Ta’ziz, India’s Reliance Industries and Shaheen have signed a JV incorporation agreement for the development of an EDC and PVC production facility, with a total investment in excess of $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion).
“Ta’ziz is a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial development and manufacturing growth ambitions,” Al Mheiri added. “Following strong demand from partners and investors for the first phase of world-scale growth at Ta’ziz, and capitalizing on growing global demand for chemicals, we are expediting plans for the next phase of expansion of our chemicals production.
In another venture, Fertiglobe, Mitsui & Co., and GS Energy Corporation are partnering Ta’ziz on a low-carbon ammonia facility, while Ta’ziz and Proman are focused on a methanol facility.
Also, ADNOC L&S and AD Ports Group will build a liquids terminal and logistics facility with VTTI B.V., which will include a new port.