Dubai: AD Ports Group has entered its second major sustainability themed project in as many days, by signing up with Masdar to explore possibilities for a green hydrogen production hub. On Monday (December 1), the Abu Dhabi entity had entered an agreement with UK’s Liberty Steel for a possible green iron facility, to be located in Khalifa Economics Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad).,
The proposed initiative with Masdar could include export terminals of green products to overseas ports, which would ‘attract more investments into the green hydrogen value chain in Abu Dhabi’. And offer ‘current and future Kezad and Khalifa Port tenants the opportunity to develop green industries’.
Such moves would have intense significance on reducing carbon emissions. Hydrogen could help to reduce global emissions by more than 20 percent by 2050 with demand rapidly increasing in recent years.
The project would form part of the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy that targets raising its hydrogen production to 1.4 million tons per annum by 2031 (and 15 million tons per annum by 2050).
Masdar is targeting an annual global green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tons by 2030.
The MoU ‘aligns perfectly with our green H2 valley strategy, amplifying our efforts to create a robust UAE H2 platform for developing green and blue hydrogen projects domestically and globally,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.
Given more than 80 per cent of global trade is transported by sea, partnerships like this are vital to ensure integrated green hydrogen value chains