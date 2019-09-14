The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has distributed more than Dh25 billion in cash dividends to 572,774 eligible investors on behalf of its listed companies. The amount represents a 6.95 per cent increase in comparison to the 2018 dividends.

In all, 398,220 UAE investors received their profits compared to 155,589 investors from other GCC nations, and 18,965 foreign investors, while cash dividends were distributed to 7442 institutional investors.

Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX said: “The increase in the size of cash dividends is a clear sign of how well ADX listed companies are performing.

"It also shows the attractiveness of our investment environment which is served by a supportive and efficient dual economic and legislative structure in the UAE.

"We aim to continue to provide a stable and capable trading environment to offer real investment opportunities for foreign and local investors. ADX is contributing to establish a resilient financial market environment and enable financial markets to become the key financiers of Abu Dhabi economic sectors and projects.

"We are committed to offering a stable trading environment that will provide valuable returns on investments through cash dividends to stakeholders and foreign and local investors”.

Electronic distribution

ADX has recently partnered with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to distribute cash dividends to its registered investors electronically through the bank’s digital wallet, payit. The digital wallet will empower users to manage their stock exchange requirements through the “ADX Digital Wallet” powered by payit.

In detail, the banking sector topped the list of the most active sectors in ADX with regards to cash dividend distribution with 52 per cent of the total value of around Dh13.1 billion, followed by the telecommunication sector with 28 per cent and a total value of around Dh7.1 billion.

The energy sector came third with around 9 per cent of the total value of about Dh2.31 billion.

The insurance sector came fourth with about 6 per cent and a total value of about Dh1.41 billion, it was followed by the services sector by about 2 per cent and a total value of Dh420 million.

The industrial sector came sixth by 1 per cent with a total value of Dh260 million, followed by investments and financial services with 0.6 per cent and a total value of about Dh160 million.

Followed closely by the Private Companies with 0.6 per cent, with a total value of around Dh150 million, while the consumer goods sector came with 0.4 per cent and a total value of Dh110 million, and finally, the real estate sector with a 0.4 per cent and a value of around Dh100 million.

ADX witnessed an increase in both institutional and foreign net investments starting the beginning of the year and up to end of August.

In terms of net institutional investments, it has increased by nearly 93 per cent from the beginning of the year and until the end of August of this year to reach Dh2.6 billion compared to about Dh1.4 billion in the same period in 2018.

Net foreign investment on ADX reached Dh3 billion since the beginning of the year and until the end of August of this year in comparison to Dh1.3 billion to the same period in 2018 which is an increase of 117 per cent.

In addition, from the beginning of the year and until the end of August of this year, 333 institutional investors have entered ADX, including 267 foreign institutions, or 80 per cent of the institutions that entered the Exchange in the said period.