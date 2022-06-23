Abu Dhabi: The Make in the Emirates Forum witnessed the signing of 32 agreements and saw investment commitments of Dh110 billion, it was announced on Thursday.
Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the forum welcomed 1,800 stakeholders from the industrial sector and investors as well as 24 leading companies.
The forum included an exhibition highlighting opportunities and incentives across more than 11 priority sectors and unveiled more than 300 products to be manufactured locally. These products will contribute more than Dh6 billion to the GDP annually.
The forum witnessed important announcements including the unveiling of incentives for manufacturers in the UAE. The incentives include financing up to 80 per cent of capital expenditures at low interest rates, with grace periods of two years, and a repayment period of up to 15 years, reducing industrial fees, reducing tariffs for services, facilitating exports into new markets, and financing via seven major financing institutions.
The incentives also include facilitating access to financing sources, such as soft loans, trade finance and credit solutions to support exports by the Abu Dhabi Export Support Office and the Export Credit Union.