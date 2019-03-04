H.E. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of SENAAT, on how local manufacturing is helping the UAE

Your Excellency, Senaat is the largest conglomerate in the UAE. How is ‘Made in UAE’ boosting innovation and investment quotient in local manufacturing?

As demand for locally manufactured products increases, it will undoubtedly create a need to further strengthen the supply base, especially in heavy industries, through strategic investments and an innovative approach. There are some obvious benefits in sourcing locally manufactured products, which include direct control over shorter supply chains, greater flexibility to respond efficiently to disruptions in local markets, shorter lead times, less vulnerability to global market fluctuations and reduced inventory accumulation and cost. As such, we continue to see the ‘Made in UAE’ label initiative benefiting the entire value chain and driving further investment opportunities for both local and international players. Several strategic plans have been put in place with targets and a clear roadmap to guide the evolution of Abu Dhabi into a global industrial player.

Integrating technology and innovation is key to sustaining growth in the industry and keeping up with market dynamics. It also plays a vital role in driving efficiency, improving processes, and providing the highest quality of products, services and solutions to customers. Over the years, Senaat’s portfolio companies continue to demonstrate their ability to achieve efficiencies, create innovative solutions to control costs and develop skills for our continuously changing market.

As Abu Dhabi moves towards oil diversification, to what extent has industrial growth contributed towards the 2030 goals?

Expanding the capabilities of Abu Dhabi’s industrial manufacturing sector creates a multiplier effect that ripples across the economy. Over the years, the UAE has made good progress in increasing business activity in the industrial sector. In 2017, the manufacturing industry’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s GDP registered a growth rate of 0.5 per cent compared to 2016. In 2017, Abu Dhabi attracted Dh108 billion of FDI, 17.1 per cent higher than the previous year, with the number of new industrial licences issued in Abu Dhabi nearly quadrupling to 86. Year-on-year, the UAE’s industrial sector continues to witness significant progress.

How does Senaat support local communities in and around Abu Dhabi, and aid the UAE’s growing talent pool?

As one of the largest employers in the UAE’s industrial sector, Senaat is committed to retaining and developing top human capital across the group. We have successfully placed 161 Emirati employees throughout the group in 2018, while retaining a significant portion of 1,367 Emiratis in the same period. By 2020, Senaat aims to recruit 396 Emiratis across the group, and achieve 23 per cent Emiratisation of its workforce.

Your Excellency, Senaat has been an ABLF Co-Presenting Partner since 2016. What are the main factors driving this partnership over the years and why is this an important platform to celebrate Asian leadership and excellence?

The UAE is open for investment and as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, we have great potential to develop FDI partnerships with key markets in Asia. Every year, the ABLF puts the spotlight on compelling leadership voices from Asia, who contribute to financial growth, social development, cultural awareness, and environmental sustainability.

The ABLF has played a key role in driving the UAE’s intra-Asia business corridors by building a reservoir of authentic Asian leadership that facilitates inspiration and learning through the experiences of Asia’s game changers – the achievers, thinkers, policy architects and industry veterans.