Dubai: One of the most underreported stories of this year has been the Dubai stock market’s slow bleed.
The emirate’s main stock index is down 25 per cent so far this year, and ranks as the worst performing market in the world in 2018.
On today’s podcast we ask why?
To help answer this question is Mohammad Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital, who explains some of the reasons behind this dive.
Is it a soft real estate sector, or a lack of new businesses listing on the bourse?
We attempt to get to the bottom of what is going on, and look ahead to 2019. We discuss whether things will get worse before they get better, and what signs of life the local market needs to see before investor confidence returns to the Dubai Financial Market.