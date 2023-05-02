Anand Kumar V, Managing Director, AquaChemie

AquaChemie is one of the GCC region’s leading regional players for process industry chemicals. It operates in a multitude of industries such as oil & gas, power and desalination, paints and coating, polymers, pulp and paper and metal industry.

When AquaChemie decided to enter the GCC market, Jafza’s infrastructure and ecosystem were perfect for establishing its operations. Jafza’s strategic access point to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia appealed to the trading needs of AquaChemie.

Ayman Lakhsassi, Managing Director, TED Labs

I recently had the pleasure of working with Business Incorporation Zone, and I am thoroughly impressed with its services. The moment I walked into their office, I was greeted by their front office agent, Soumaya, who was extremely welcoming and accommodating. She made sure that all of my needs were met and answered every questions that I had with great patience and professionalism.

While working with Business Incorporation Zone, I was also assisted by Sangetha, the PRO agent. Sangetha was an absolute pleasure to work with. She went above and beyond to ensure that my experience with the company was a positive one. She was always available to answer any questions I had and was very knowledgeable about the services that the company offers.

I was truly impressed with the level of service that I received from Business Incorporation Zone. They have a highly professional and efficient team who take great pride in what they do. Their services are top-notch and I would highly recommend them to anyone in need of their services.

Special thanks to Soumaya and Sangetha for their outstanding work. Their dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction are truly admirable, and they are a testament to the high standards that Business Incorporation Zone upholds.

Prachi Dixit, Founder, Maya and Mosha

Maya and Mosha is a fun, gamified learning app that connects Indian children all over the world to their roots, language and culture in a fun way. In a short span of time, Maya and Mosha has been recognised for its content and unique idea. We were shortlisted among 50 start-ups in the Mena region by Google and the US-government-led Women Tech Makers Programme. We were the finalist at the TiE Women start-up competition, Dubai Chapter, and showcased at the Innovation Hub, India Pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Registering my company at Sharjah Media City (Shams) has been one of the best decisions we have taken. The cost is very competitive for boot-strapped start-ups. It has a smooth online process, responsive staff, and a very supportive management. Besides Sharjah is a hub for culture-related events and initiatives and it made such a wonderful fit for our product.

The last two years have not been easy for SMEs but Shams has done a lot to support start-ups during this challenging time. It organised events and training sessions, and provided business facilities to companies. Besides they are so supportive and responsive to all our queries. As a start-up, you need that help and guidance especially when times are tough.

Lindsay Gilbey, Managing Director, Pramemando International

I am highly satisfied with the services provided by Axiom Mark in setting up my company, Pramemando International, at IFZA. The team, at Axiom Mark, exhibited utmost diligence in ensuring a seamless process, covering all aspects from company formation procedures to branding and legal services. For new entrepreneurs, identifying and executing the right legal processes and selecting the appropriate jurisdiction can be pivotal concerns. The willingness of Axiom Mark to go the extra mile to bring my vision of Pramemando International to life is noteworthy, and their constant updates at every step of the business formation reflect their commitment to transparency — a crucial parameter for entrepreneurs in selecting a business set-up consultant. Their commendable industry knowledge, excellent customer service, and efforts to seamlessly launch one’s dream business makes Axiom Mark an ideal partner for any entrepreneur seeking to establish a successful venture in the UAE.

Michael Osegi, CEO, Aviva Digital Group

Aviva Digital Group is a Digital Media Company registered with IFZA. Our focus has always been to build quality content across all media platforms.

After doing research and speaking with multiple corporate service providers, RadiantBiz stood out for its business and banking knowledge and swift communication. They also provide assistance with compliance, accounting and bookkeeping which makes it easier for us to manage our UAE business.

The UAE has strict laws in terms of business formation. All the business sectors are highly regulated and we need approvals from various departments to run a business. But, the RadiantBiz team made the business incorporation process in a Dubai free zone very relaxed and convenient for me.

RadiantBiz has been superb in supporting us in our growth, and we are still working together. Hopefully, we will achieve all our objectives and we highly recommend RadiantBiz to budding entrepreneurs.

Paresh Anand Shastri, Founder and Director, Ring Field FZCO

Our company has extensive experience in ship repairs, shipbuilding, technical and commercial ship operation, ship management, and trading. We prioritise providing quick and competitive business solutions to our stakeholders, enabling them to sustain their competitiveness in the current environment.

When deciding where to set up our business, we were impressed by IFZA’s streamlined registration process and world-class infrastructure. We would like to thank IFZA for granting me a licence to start my new business. The company formation process was like a breeze and their team made this journey possible with their excellent support. IFZA provided me with prompt support as well as advice required to complete the related connected compliance requirements with government agencies.

Aurelien Cixous, Personal Trainer and General Manager, Smart Sports Coaching

I have been a personal trainer and bodybuilding enthusiast since 2012 and owned gyms.

I decided to move to the UAE after the Covid-19 pandemic as it had a terrible impact on the sport business. I wanted to execute a big project and Dubai was my first choice. That’s why I sought advices from professionals.

During my first meeting with the Always Improving team, I felt a real connection with them and they quickly understood the details of my project. I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this family.

Starting a business in a free zone and working with Always Improving was a stress-free experience and they took care of everything. I could work on my business and continue my sports sessions without any concerns. I’m a competitive person so I want to excel in my professional life as I do in sport. This energy and discipline allowed me to get my project off the ground. Now the next step is to develop an app for sports coaches.

The key to success in a business in Dubai is to surround yourself with competent people because competition is very stiff. But working collaboratively with Ga Nui Park and Malik Khattou at Always Improving allowed me to succeed and now I am ready to launch my new project.

Girish Chander, CEO, Arcelor Mittal projects

ArcelorMittal Projects, which is part of the world’s leading steel and mining company ArcelorMittal Group, specialises in complete, customised, and sustainable steel solutions and services through three specialised and project-related business lines: Foundation Solutions, Solar Projects, and Energy Projects (anti-corrosion coating solutions), in addition to Water Transmission Pipeline and Infrastructure (Sleeves, Construction).

We started with a small office in 2019, leasing around 50,000 sqm and added another 27,000 sqm land at the beginning of 2020. In 2020, we also added another 70,000 sqm area by acquiring the assets of a Pipe & Coating Mill with a total Capex of around Dh80 million. The state-of-the-art Pipe & Coating Mill enables us to produce and process high-quality HSAW/ SSAW pipes for the Middle East and neighbouring countries. This helps us to serve our customers in an even more efficient and flexible way and to provide the most cost-effective solutions.

We selected Hamriyah Free Zone as a base for ArcelorMittal Projects for a combination of factors — suitable land, the accessibility to ports and a variety of commercial and industrial licence options. HFZA has a very positive and realistic approach to its investors, while the officials are very friendly. We’ve enjoyed great customer service and helped by a professional management team at HFZA, and other government departments have also been very supportive to us.

Celine Colzani, CEO, Vitality Wellness

As a lifestyle coach looking to start my business and establish residency in Dubai, I turned to SRTIP Accelerator on the recommendation of a friend. Their experienced advisors expertly handled all my questions and concerns from the start.

The free zone structure, which provides 100 per cent ownership and zero taxation, was perfect for my start-up. And with the excellent concierge service at SRTIP Accelerator, everything went smoothly from start to finish.

Getting the right advisor for your business is very important in the UAE. SRTIP Accelerator’s team recommended the perfect mix of commercial and service activities for my niche, and I was even able to expand my website without having to open multiple companies. Additionally, their taxation team gave me a free consultation and insights on upcoming tax regulations. I highly recommended it to any entrepreneur looking to get started in Dubai.

Abdel Hafit, CEO, High Performance General Trading

I am from Algeria and was not sure where to go and how to start the process of setting up of a company in the UAE. However, Mohammed Firoz Khan from A&A Associates helped us in this journey. He was very transparent in explaining the process and handled all my queries with great patience.

Launching a free zone business has many benefits and the process is simple and straightforward. I was worried about the documentation process of setting up a company in the UAE and opening a bank account. Khan has been a genuine help for me at each and every step of sourcing the licence, KYC and later on in the day-to-day interaction with the free zone. He has always been just a call away.

Zeta Yarwood, Executive Personal and Professional Development Coach, Zeta Yarwood Coaching

While we’ve been active for years, we innovated our business model and needed a new licence to accommodate all our activities. These include our personal and business coaching services and creating personal and professional development online content for businesses and their employees. A trusted business partner referred us to Trade License Zone (TLZ), citing their professional and transparent outlook.

Our business incorporation, including the licence and associated services, was seamless, and we are licensed by IFZA.

Understanding all the options and requirements was challenging, but the entire TLZ team went above and beyond to help me set up my licence. They listened to our requirements and stopped at nothing to help us complete the process professionally. We faced several challenges, and TLZ tirelessly found all the solutions. They also helped us set up the bank account afterwards. Establishing a business in the UAE can be challenging, so having a business set-up company you trust is vital. For us, TLZ is that company, and I highly recommend them.

Peter Heredia, Founder, Max Sale Solutions

Relying on Virtuzone to assist me with all my administration in relation to running the business allows me to focus on making my company successful. When I was dealing directly with the free zone there were so many issues that took up a significant amount of my time than it needed and distracted me from my core activities. I would like to thank Virtuzone for its services.

Hatem Badawi, Founder, Freshberry Waffles Cafe, Dubai Mall

I am very thankful to Make My Firm and especially to Farina Ahmad as she guided me about the right things that I needed to follow for a café licence. She helped me even for queries related to visas for my staff and in managing operational challenges. It was quite challenging to understand the rules and regulations for setting up a café in a mall, but Make My Firm was always available to help me with their professional experience. They guided me in securing the import-export code registration from Dubai Custom, accounts, vat filings and other compliance requirement for a company licence.

I initially approached Make My Firm for my residency in the UAE and the team was very fast and accurate in terms of timelines and processes. They were very professional in their services during the launch of my company as well.

Mohamad Abou El Hassan, Founder, Determenacon Public Relations Management

