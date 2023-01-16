The banking industry plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable growth and development in any economy, and this is particularly true in the UAE, where the government and regulators have been placing a strong emphasis on promoting sustainable practices in the banking sector and encouraging banks to adopt Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.
As banks look ahead and set the course for future growth and economic development, the impact that industry can have on strengthening communities and spearheading sustainable transformation cannot be overlooked.
As a leading Islamic bank, we have embedded our commitment to a sustainable future into the 5-year plan for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).
Strong financial results in Q3 that recorded one of the highest quarterly net profits of AED 1 billion equip ADIB to lead the development of sustainability-linked financing solutions.
The bank has a clear ESG framework and is dedicated to increasing green finance and helping stakeholders transition to a low carbon economy.
Financial empowerment of the younger generation is another key focus of ADIB supporting the emerging needs of youth and UAE nationals. “Amwali”, the world’s first Islamic digital banking account for youth is focused on empowering them to make informed financial decisions and providing tailored banking services.
This banking solution, like many others launched by ADIB, have been developed to meet the customers’ needs, as well as the UAE’s continuous efforts to encourage progress and growth within the banking sector. It is only with such outstanding support from the country’s regulators that ADIB has constantly been contributing to global sustainable efforts.
We seek to further contribute to the UAE’s green agenda by providing new green finance solutions for our key stakeholders. As we look ahead, we are confident that with the support of UBF, the USE Central Bank and the UAE leaders the banking sector is equipped to ensure a future of inclusion, sustainability, and prosperity for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.