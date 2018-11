Dubai: KPMG Lower Gulf has announced the appointment of Nader Haffar as the firm’s chief executive in the UAE and Oman, starting from October 1.

Vijay Malhotra, who has led the growth of the firm across the two countries for close to 40 years, will continue in his role as chairman, having personally helped to pick his successor, according to KPMG.

The decision to split the chairman and CEO roles came in 2017, in a bid to accelerate the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.