The estimated value of the UAE’s food product imports is $100 billion (Dh367.25 billion), according to the Ministry of Economy. This is likely to only get bigger, with Alpen Capital predicting that the amount of food being consumed will grow between 2016 and 2021 at a CAGR of 4.4 per cent. That would mean that by 2021, 10.1 million tons of food will be consumed each year in the country. This is something that has been a key driver of growth at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) since it was founded in 2010.