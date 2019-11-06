KIZAD aims to be the destination of choice for companies looking to set up their manufacturing and logistics base in the region Image Credit: Supplied

KIZAD, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, is one of the world’s foremost port-integrated industrial zones and a leading hub for manufacturing, logistics and trade across diverse sectors. Unveiled in 2010, it became operational in 2012 and forms a core pillar of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the emirate’s economy. In that regard, KIZAD is helping Abu Dhabi move away from hydrocarbon dependence to ensure a strong, sustainable economy. By investing in infrastructure, technologies and innovation, and local and international talent, KIZAD aims to be the destination of choice for companies looking to set up their manufacturing and logistics base in the region. KIZAD’s focus is to provide an ecosystem where customers are able to have advantages of best cost, speed and scale for their operations.

Tell us about some of the top brands operating from KIZAD.

KIZAD is home to companies of all scales and from a diverse set of industries. Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) was the first company to join and is the anchor for the metals cluster. The foods cluster includes operations for Spinneys Supermarkets; National Food Products Company, and Brasil Foods, owner of Sadia. KIZAD Polymers Park has been developed with Borouge as a strategic partner, with facilities from companies such as Cosmoplast and Songwon. Logistics and distribution is another major area, hosting 3PL operators including DHL, Schmidt, Agility Logistics and GAC, as well as companies such as Al Futtaim Group and Ghassan Aboud managing their own supply chains.

What makes KIZAD unique in terms of infrastructure, ease of operations, incentives and services?

KIZAD’s ecosystem makes customers competitive across four key areas: speed of set up and go to market; cost of overall operations; scale to grow; and a community of enabling. These are all supported by high-quality infrastructure and exceptional connectivity to local, regional and global markets. Abu Dhabi is also sensitive to the requirements of businesses, and recent announcements such as for dual licensing, power tariffs, and service charges, reflect the emirate’s pro-business policies.

KIZAD has attracted investments worth more than Dh65 billion from a range of markets. India and European countries have been major sources of foreign investment. We also have strong interest from China, through our strategic partnership with JOCIC. - Samir Chaturvedi, CEO, KIZAD

What are the key business and industrial sectors represented at KIZAD?

We are a multi-industry ecosystem with current focus on polymers, metals, food, automotive, and oil and gas, while building on the well-established logistics, energy infrastructure and services available within KIZAD.

Could you talk about the investment flows from various markets at KIZAD?

KIZAD has attracted investments worth more than Dh65 billion from a range of markets. India and European countries have been major sources of foreign investment. We also have strong interest from China, through our strategic partnership with JOCIC.

How many companies are currently operating at KIZAD?

KIZAD is home to almost 500 companies, including around 340 SMEs.

How do you think industrial zones can stay sustainable in the long run?

The industrial landscape is fast changing, and for us being sustainable is to be aware of our responsibilities towards the planet and towards our stakeholders. In our view, full alignment with customer requirements, while adapting to changing technological and industrial trends, will be key for industrial zones to remain relevant.

Going forward, what are your plans to attract more investments?