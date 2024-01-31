Dubai: Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, participated in the market close ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The minister visited the LSE headquarters in the British capital to discuss partnership opportunities and promote investments in financial services and fintech.
Julia Hogget, the CEO of the London Stock Exchange, received him in the presence of several representatives from government bodies, the private sector, and financial services companies from both countries. Bin Touq highlighted that fintech and financial services sectors are key components of the economic cooperation agenda between the two nations.
The visit to the London Stock Exchange strengthens opportunities for collaboration in activities and businesses related to financial markets and digital solutions. It also served as a platform to exchange best practices in these crucial areas and facilitate access for business communities in both countries to promising prospects, particularly in new economy sectors.
The economic delegation from the UAE, headed by the Minister of Economy visited the London Stock Exchange as part of their official visit to the United Kingdom. In October 2023, the UAE and the UK entered into an agreement to strengthen collaboration and partnership in the field of financial services. The aim is to enable the private sector, startups, and entrepreneurs from both countries to have access to market opportunities and exchange expertise in financial market activities.