DUBAI: InsideOut magazine awarded the region’s leading home interiors brands in this year’s InsideOut Readers’ Choice Awards as voted for by consumers.

On November 21, InsideOut hosted the fifth annual InsideOut Readers’ Choice Awards at Oberoi Hotel Dubai, recognising the most preferred interiors brands in the UAE.

InsideOut, the UAE’s leading home interiors and design magazine published by Al Nisr Publishing, is an essential guide for the region’s stylish, affluent and design-conscious homemakers. The InsideOut Readers’ Choice Awards is the only awards in the UAE’s interiors industry that is voted for entirely by consumers. This year, more than 30,000 votes were cast for more than 200 brands and retailers across 13 categories.

“It’s great to see start-ups, home-grown brands, collaborations and international brands all jockey for the top spots with creative marketing campaigns and innovative ways to reach out to their customers,” said InsideOut Editor Mairead Walsh. “These awards reflect consumers’ changing, and in some cases, loyal preferences, as well as the developing UAE interiors business,” she added.

“InsideOut magazine is a beloved home interiors title that is closely connected to the design community and its audience built up over the past 17 years. These awards reflect the strong relationship the magazine fosters between the brands and the consumers, and demonstrates why InsideOut continues to be a market leader,” said Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News and Executive Director of Publications, Al Nisr Publishing.

And the winners are …

Best for Lighting: LED World

Best for Paint: Mas Paints

Best for Flooring: Kährs by Nordic Homeworx

Best for Art & Objets: Vandervin Arts

Best for Home Accessories: Urban Nest

Best for Bathrooms & Fittings: Bagno Design

Best for Soft Furnishings: York Furnishings